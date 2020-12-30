ADVERTISEMENT

LITIGATION ASSOCIATE

Litigation associate sought for vibrant, Towson-based law firm with regional practice. Our AV-rated firm focuses on construction, surety, civil, and commercial litigation in state, federal, and bankruptcy courts. Ideal candidate will have judicial clerkship and 3-7 years of litigation and/or construction law experience. Maryland Bar required. D.C. and/or Virginia Bar preferred.

E-mail cover letter and resume to: legalcareer@pikegilliss.com

