Quantcast

Asset Strategy Consultants acquires Belay Group

By: Daily Record Staff December 31, 2020

Cockeysville-based Asset Strategy Consultants (ASC), an independent investment management consulting firm with more than $10 billion under advisement, Thursday acquired RIA firm Belay Group, headquartered in Baltimore. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The move expands ASC’s wealth management division and adds the appointment of Belay Group President Tony King as ASC’s head of private wealth. Prior to ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo