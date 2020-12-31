Quantcast

Other cities may join Baltimore in helping renters get lawyers in housing court

By: Associated Press By Regina Garcia Cano December 31, 2020

WASHINGTON — As the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic stretch into 2021, millions of renters in Baltimore and nationwide are bracing for the possibility of having to show up in housing court to avoid getting evicted. But unlike their landlords, only a small fraction of them will do so flanked by an attorney. Fewer than ...

