Benchmark U.S. 30-year mortgage rises slightly to 2.67%

By: Associated Press December 31, 2020

MCLEAN, Va. — U.S. long-term mortgage rates ticked up slightly this week but remain near record lows as the coronavirus pandemic continues wreak havoc on the U.S. and global economies. The average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan rose to 2.67% from a record-low 2.66% last week, according to mortgage giant Freddie Mac on ...

