Hedge fund Alden offers to buy rest of Baltimore Sun owner Tribune, valuing it at $521M

By: Associated Press Tali Arbel December 31, 2020

Hedge fund Alden, Tribune's largest shareholder and owner of the Baltimore Sun, has offered to buy the rest of the newspaper publisher at a price that values it at $520.6 million. Alden sent a letter to Tribune on Dec. 14, according to a regulatory filing posted Thursday, offering $14.25 per share for the stock of Tribune ...

