Walker & Dunlop helps preserve 1,220 affordable housing units

By: Daily Record Staff December 31, 2020

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Thursday it structured $47.293 million in financing for a collection of seven affordable housing properties located in Rochester, New York; Rocky Mount, North Carolina; and Danville, Virginia. Each of the properties are affordable and are subject to Section 8 HAP contracts, Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC), or Section 236 restrictions. Properties included ...

