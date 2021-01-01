Quantcast

Will this be the year of Kirwan 2.1?

Lawmakers consider changes to vetoed reform legislation

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 1, 2021

Lawmakers returning to Annapolis in two weeks may undertake a reshuffling of priorities in an education bill vetoed by Gov. Larry Hogan. The Kirwan Commission’s overhaul of public education, formally known as the Blueprint for Maryland's Future, calls for an increase in funding for public education. It was passed in the last days of a session that ...

