Antonio C. Moore | Goodell DeVries

Antonio C. Moore has joined the medical malpractice practice group at Goodell DeVries as an associate.

Moore focuses his practice on the defense of health care providers and health care institutions in medical malpractice and wrongful death claims.

He brings to his practice extensive litigation experience. He has first-chaired more than 200 judicial hearings and trials, including both the bench and jury trial level. Before entering private practice, Moore was in-house litigation counsel for one of the largest automobile insurance companies in the country. He also served as an attorney-advisor for a federal agency.

