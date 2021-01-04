Quantcast

Baltimore County launches health care provider registry

By: Daily Record Staff January 4, 2021

The Baltimore County Department of Health invites county health care providers to register their practice in the county’s new provider registry. Joining this registry will make it easier for the Department to get information to providers in the county as needed. The state provided all local health departments with their first shipment of the vaccine (100 ...

