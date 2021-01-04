Quantcast

Inflatable costume could be link to virus outbreak at Calif. hospital

By: Associated Press January 4, 2021

A Kaiser Permanente employee died and dozens of workers were infected with the coronavirus after a staffer appeared at one of its Northern California medical centers wearing an inflatable holiday costume on Christmas Day, the hospital and health care company said Monday.

