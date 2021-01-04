Dr. Samiha Khan | Mercy Personal Physicians

Primary care physician Samiha Khan has joined Mercy Personal Physicians at Glen Burnie, part of Mercy Health Services’ network of primary and specialty care hub-sites throughout Maryland.

Board certified in internal medicine, Khan treats patients ages 18 and older. She diagnoses and treats a variety of acute and chronic conditions including flu, the common cold, bronchitis, diabetes, pneumonia, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Her interests include adult medicine and preventive care.

Khan received her medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and completed her medical residency at Greater Baltimore Medical Center where she served as a hospitalist. She is a published author and has presented poster presentations at local conferences.

