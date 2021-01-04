Quantcast

Elisa N. Jones | Mercy Personal Physicians

By: Daily Record Staff January 4, 2021

jones-lisa-mercy-personal-physiciansElisa N. Jones, MS, CRNP, FNP-C, a certified nurse practitioner, has joined Mercy Personal Physicians Downtown in the office of primary care physician Jonathan Rich, D.O.

Jones earned her Master of Science in family nurse practitioner and clinical nurse leader from the University of Maryland, Baltimore and a Bachelor of Science in biology from Towson State University.

She has diverse experience in a wide variety of direct patient care settings including primary care and several specialty practices — asthma and allergy, cardiology, gastroenterology, nephrology and urogynecology.

