Remote working sparks ethics concerns for lawyers

Welcome to Monday, the 34th anniversary of an Amtrak train crash with a Conrail freight railroad in Chase, Maryland, that killed 16 passengers.
Here are some news items to get your week started.
— Working remotely sparks ethics concerns for lawyers.
— Police killing of Black man in Ireland touches off protests.
— Texas Supreme Court blocks pandemic-spurred in-restaurant dining curfew in state’s capital city
— Former Long Island prosecutor loses law license for two years after failing to disclose exculpatory evidence.