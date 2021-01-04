Remote working sparks ethics concerns for lawyers

Welcome to Monday, the 34th anniversary of an Amtrak train crash with a Conrail freight railroad in Chase, Maryland, that killed 16 passengers.

Here are some news items to get your week started.

— Working remotely sparks ethics concerns for lawyers.

— Police killing of Black man in Ireland touches off protests.

— Texas Supreme Court blocks pandemic-spurred in-restaurant dining curfew in state’s capital city

— Former Long Island prosecutor loses law license for two years after failing to disclose exculpatory evidence.