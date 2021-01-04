Quantcast

Thurgood Marshall, a great trial lawyer

By: Paul Mark Sandler January 4, 2021

Outstanding advocates of the past, with determination and courage, paved the way for lawyers today. They enhanced the enthusiasm, and skill of their contemporaries, and they can do the same for us. Thurgood Marshall (1908-1993) was born in Baltimore and studied law at Howard University. He became the paramount leader of the civil rights movement in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo