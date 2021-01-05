Quantcast

After top staff exodus, Texas AG seeks $43M for Google suit

By: Associated Press Jake Bleiberg January 5, 2021

DALLAS — The mass exodus of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's top staff over accusations of bribery against their former boss has left the Republican seeking $43 million in public funds to replace some of them with outside lawyers to lead a high-profile antitrust lawsuit against Google. Former Paxton aides told The Associated Press that before ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo