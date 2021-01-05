Bethany Busch | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation promoted Bethany Busch to community manager of The Flats at Ballantyne Apartments, a 194-unit multifamily community located in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Busch, who has worked for the company since 2011, was formerly Community Manager of Padonia Village Apartments in Baltimore.

She will oversee day-to-day leasing and property management functions for the multifamily community located at 9550 Community Commons Lane. Her responsibilities include supervising the on-site leasing team to maintain high occupancy levels and working with CRC asset management professionals.

