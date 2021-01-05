Jhanelle A. Graham Caldwell | Goodell DeVries

Jhanelle A. Graham Caldwell has been elected a partner at Goodell DeVries.

Caldwell is a member of the firm’s medical malpractice team. She defends health care providers and institutions in professional liability matters and she was recently selected for Best Lawyers in America’s “Ones to Watch” list for 2021.

Before pursuing a legal career, Caldwell spent three years as an Intramural Research Training Award Fellow at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke and the Fogarty International Center for the National Institutes of Health.

In the latter post, she was assigned to Bangkok, Thailand and Kathmandu, Nepal, where she aided the execution of contracts for the development of a childhood malnutrition study in Asia, Africa, and South America.

Caldwell earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland School of Law.

