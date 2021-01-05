Meghan Marsh | Disability Rights Maryland

Meghan Marsh, the operations director for Disability Rights Maryland, was given the 2020 Benjamin L. Cardin Public Service Award at Maryland Carey Law’s Alumni Awards Ceremony.

Over the past two years, Meghan has established and is supervising an important federal program, Strengthening Protections for Social Security Beneficiaries at DRM.

Created by Congress to increase oversight and protection of some of our nation’s most disadvantaged citizens, Meghan’s implementation and oversight of the program has been exemplary.

