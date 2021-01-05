Tyesha Joseph | Mercy Personal Physicians

Tyesha Joseph, MSN, APRN, FNP, Nurse Practitioner, has joined Mercy Personal Physicians at Lutherville.

Joseph will work alongside Dr. Robert Boughan, M.D. and will see patients of all ages. She will provide diagnosis and treatment for acute and chronic illnesses including common cold and flu, strep throat, asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

She earned her Family Nurse Practitioner Certificate from Maryville University in St. Louis. She is a member of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society.

