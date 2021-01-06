Adam E. Konstas | PK Law

Adam E. Konstas was elected a member at Pessin Katz Law PA.

Konstas is part of the firm’s education, labor and employment group where he represents local school boards, superintendents, private schools, colleges, and private sector employers before federal and state courts, and federal and state administrative agencies on a wide variety of matters, including employment discrimination claims brought under Title VII, the Americans with Disabilities Act, Family Medical Leave Act, Age Discrimination in Employment Act, as well as the Maryland Fair Employment Practices Act, teacher and student discipline cases, wrongful termination claims, wage and hour claims, and sexual harassment claims under both Title IX and Title VII.

He received his Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore graduating magna cum laude and received his B.A. from Franklin & Marshall College.

