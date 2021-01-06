Quantcast

BGE offering emergency response grants

By: Daily Record Staff January 6, 2021

Baltimore Gas & Electric is accepting applications for its Emergency Response and Safety Grants program, officials of the natural gas and electric utility said Wednesday. This is the eighth year for the program which supports nonprofit emergency response and public safety organizations throughout BGE's service area. To date, BGE has provided nearly $2.8 million to 463 ...

