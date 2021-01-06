Quantcast

Giant to stock beauty brand from Savage company

By: Daily Record Staff January 6, 2021

Landover-based regional grocery chain Giant Food will stock beauty products made by Shea Radiance, a natural beauty brand headquartered in Savage. Shea Radiance’s products, featuring authentic African black soap bars, raw shea butters and rich nourishing body creams in three scents, will be available at more than 200 Giant locations across Maryland, Delaware, Washington and northern ...

