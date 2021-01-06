Quantcast

Hogan names Ripken to Court of Special Appeals

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 6, 2021

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday named Anne Arundel County Circuit Judge Laura S. Ripken to the state’s second-highest court. Ripken’s nomination to the Court of Special Appeals is subject to Senate confirmation when the General Assembly reconvenes next week. Ripken, who has chaired the Maryland Conference of Circuit Judges since January 2019, would succeed Timothy ...

