Howard Bancorp to release Q4 2020 earnings report Jan. 27

By: Daily Record Staff January 6, 2021

Baltimore-based Howard Bancorp Inc. will issue its fourth quarter of 2020 financial results and publish supplemental presentation slides after the markets close Jan. 27. The company will host a conference call Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. to discuss the results and presentation slides and to answer questions. Those who wish to participate in order to ask ...

