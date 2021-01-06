Quantcast

Howard County approves $131M New Cultural Center for Columbia

By: Daily Record Staff January 6, 2021

ELLICOTT CITY – The Howard County Council Wednesday announced it finalized funding for a transformative New Cultural Center (NCC) in downtown Columbia for arts and culture and affordable housing. The project had been in development for more than a decade, It will serve as the county’s new hub for arts and culture, including a new home ...

