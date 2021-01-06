Quantcast

Law Digest — Maryland Court of Appeals — Jan. 7, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 6, 2021

Maryland Court of Appeals Evidence; Relevance: Where defendant’s rap lyrics had a close factual and temporal nexus to details of the murder he was accused of having committed, the circuit court properly allowed the lyrics to be entered into evidence because, where the lyrics tended to prove defendant’s involvement in the murder and served as substantive ...

