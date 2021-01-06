Quantcast

By: Jobs January 6, 2021

LITIGATION
ASSOCIATE

Small-medium sized Baltimore County insurance defense firm seeks Litigation Associate. MD Bar Admission required. Strong communication, writing and analytical skills needed. Experience with medical malpractice cases preferred. Excellent benefits. Salary commensurate with experience.

Please send cover letter with resume and writing sample to:

and reference Box #2655 in the subject line

