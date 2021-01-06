ADVERTISEMENT
LITIGATION
ASSOCIATE
Small-medium sized Baltimore County insurance defense firm seeks Litigation Associate. MD Bar Admission required. Strong communication, writing and analytical skills needed. Experience with medical malpractice cases preferred. Excellent benefits. Salary commensurate with experience.
Please send cover letter with resume and writing sample to:
and reference Box #2655 in the subject line
