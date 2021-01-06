Quantcast

Lockheed Martin, Pentagon agree on $1.28B F-35 sustainment contract

By: Daily Record Staff January 6, 2021

The F-35 Joint Program Office awarded the Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin industry team a $1.28 billion Undefinitized Contract Action (UCA) to support operations and sustainment of the global F-35 fleet through June 30, 2021. The global security and aerospace company was awarded $280 million to support operations and sustainment of the global F-35 fleet through June 30. The UCA provides initial ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo