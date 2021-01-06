Marley Welsch | Lee & Associates Md.

Lee & Associates Maryland , a fully-integrated commercial real estate brokerage and management firm, promoted Marley Welsh to vice president.

Formerly senior associate, Welsh has worked for Lee & Associates since 2013 and has more than nine years of diversified commercial real estate experience. In her continued role with the company, Welsh will work with tenants, landlords, investment entities and institutional owners of commercial real estate to provide feasible solutions for their real estate requirements.

She focuses primarily on flex/office and Industrial properties throughout the Baltimore-Washington. metropolitan region.

