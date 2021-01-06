Quantcast

Md. comptroller extends deadlines for business taxes

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter January 6, 2021

In an effort to provide immediate stimulus to Maryland businesses, the comptroller’s office announced today that it will be extending the deadlines of certain business taxes and quarterly estimated income tax returns and payments until April 15. Businesses will not have to apply for an extension to take advantage of this forbearance, nor will they owe ...

