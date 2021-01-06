Quantcast

SEED School of Md. unveils state-of-the-art InfoArmor Cyber Lab

By: Daily Record Staff January 6, 2021

The southwest Baltimore-based SEED School, Maryland’s first and only public, college-preparatory boarding school for underserved and highly motivated students, Wednesday announced the opening of its 2,500-square-foot InfoArmor Cyber Lab housed within the school. The cutting-edge space will allow the school’s more than 400 students in grades six to 12 pursue cyber and technology-related programs and careers. ...

