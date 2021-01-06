Quantcast

State announces enhancements to Small Business Reserve Program

By: Daily Record Staff January 6, 2021

Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford Wednesday announced executive order 01.01.2021.01, signed by Gov. Larry Hogan, enhancing the state’s Small Business Reserve (SBR) Program. Speaking at the bi-weekly Board of Public Works meeting, Rutherford announced that under the order, all executive branch procurement units under the authority of the governor must reserve all procurements valued between $50,000 ...

