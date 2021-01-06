Quantcast

The Cordish Cos.’ Pa. Live Casino & Hotel to get soft opening Jan. 19

By: Daily Record Staff January 6, 2021

Baltimore-based developer The Cordish Companies Wednesday announced Live Casino & Hotel Philadelphia will open Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. with a series of reservation-only preview days for Live Rewards Club members. The preview days will be followed by the official grand opening to the general public Feb. 11 at 8 p.m., pending approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. The new 510,000 square-foot property features ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo