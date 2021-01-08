Quantcast

Deutsche Bank to pay $100M to avoid bribery charge

By: Associated Press Tom Hays January 8, 2021

NEW YORK — Deutsche Bank agreed Friday to pay fines and penalties of more than $100 million to avoid a criminal prosecution on charges it participated in a foreign bribery scheme to win business in Saudi Arabia. Lawyers for the bank, which has long ties to President Donald Trump, waived its right to face an indictment ...

