Quantcast

Fed transcripts show doubts about need for 2015 rate hike

By: Associated Press Martin Crutsinger January 8, 2021

WASHINGTON — Newly released transcripts show that many Federal Reserve officials had concerns in late 2015 over whether they were making a mistake in raising a key interest rate for the first time in nearly decade. Transcripts of their discussions, released Friday, showed that the chief concern was whether the Fed would be acting prematurely in ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo