Jessica Gabbard | Gilchrist

Gilchrist named Jessica Gabbard, RN, BSN, MSN, CHPN, as chief clinical officer.

As part of Gilchrist’s executive management team, Gabbard will lead hospice clinical operations and direct the clinical practice of Gilchrist’s programs and services. She will oversee a staff of more than 300 hospice and counseling employees.

Gabbard comes to Gilchrist with more than 10 years of experience in the hospice industry, holding multiple roles in clinical operations, strategic planning, quality improvement and nursing. Most recently, she was the National Director of Hospice & Palliative Care Operations at Trinity Health at Home, in Livonia, Mich. In that role, Gabbard oversaw service delivery and strategic direction for all hospice and palliative programs. She managed a $15 million annual budget for seven regions, achieving significant clinical, operational and financial improvements.

Prior to that role, she served as a hospice consultant for Hospice Advisors, where she assisted three hospice organizations in start-up operational planning, including implementation of a lean management system of continuous improvement.

Gabbard holds a master’s degree in nursing from South University and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Baker College of Flint. She is currently enrolled in a joint MBA/MHA degree program at South University and serves on the board of Harbor Hospice in Muskegon, Mich. She is a Certified Hospice and Palliative Care Nurse.

