Lawmakers, group back health equity resource proposal

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter January 8, 2021

Legislation to create permanent Health Equity Resource Communities will be introduced during the 2021 General Assembly session with the support of over 250 groups and organizations in the state, including Johns Hopkins. Under the proposed bill, areas with poor health outcomes will qualify to be designated as Health Equity Resource Communities with the goal of reducing ...

