Quantcast

ANTHONY HARRIS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Illegal conviction In 2016, Anthony Harris, appellant, appeared in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County and entered a conditional plea of guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.1 The court sentenced him to a total term of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo