Brian Smith | Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) appointed Brian Smith as vice president, human resources and inclusion.

Smith comes to the BSO from the Enterprise Community Foundation in Washington and assumed his new duties Jan. 11.

Smith will administer HR policies, programs, procedures, and guidelines to help foster, support, and engage the BSO’s workforce in alignment with our strategic plan and its four tenets of Culture, Capital, Capacity, and Community. Smith will provide innovative leadership and management oversight to promote, champion, and sustain equity and inclusion at the BSO – developing institutional policies, practices, and programs that both increase racial literacy and cultural responsiveness among BSO employees, as well as respect, value, and respond to the needs of our greater community. He will serve as a dedicated co-chair of a staff Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) workgroup, working closely with other rotating staff leadership, and as a member of a recently formed DEI Committee of the Board.

Smith has an extensive HR background in for-profit, not-for-profit and private equity companies, including leading initiatives in Diversity, Racial Justice, Equity, and Inclusion. At these companies, he has previously led improvements in the hiring, development opportunities, and career advancement practices for BIPOC and LGBTQ employees; and, has sponsored employee roundtables and Anti-Racism training programs, bringing together senior leaders and employees to share experiences and perspectives on Black Lives Matter and the related events of this past summer.

Smith holds an MBA in finance from Adelphi University, with additional certifications including his Senior Professional Human Resources (SPHR) from the Society of Human Resource Management and his Certified Compensation Professional (CCP) from the American Compensation Association. He is a frequent speaker and author on building effective organizations; has served on the Senior Advisory Boards of the Center for Advanced HR Studies at Cornell University and the Center for Effective Organizations at the Marshall Business School at USC; and, is a guest lecturer and Executive MBA Adviser at the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University.

Smith is also an accomplished jazz saxophonist, performing with the Buddy Rich Big Band, Chick Corea, Gary Burton, Clark Terry and many others.

