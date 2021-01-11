Quantcast

CHRISTOPHER CARTER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Surreptitious audio recording Following trial in the Circuit Court for Alleghany County, a jury found Christopher Ian Carter, appellant, guilty of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance. The court sentenced appellant to fifteen years’ imprisonment, with all but ten years suspended, ...

