HAKIM LAWRENCE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff January 11, 2021

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of evidence -- Second-degree assault Following trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, a jury found Hakim Lawrence, appellant, guilty of second-degree assault. The court sentenced appellant to ten years’ imprisonment. On appeal, appellant contends that the trial court erroneously admitted certain testimony that appellant deems irrelevant and unfairly prejudicial, and ...

