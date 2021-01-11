Tanya Axenson | Erickson Living

Erickson Living named Tanya Axenson as senior vice president, human resources.

In this executive role, Axenson has responsibility for all aspects of human resources throughout the enterprise, including, workforce planning, talent acquisition, training and development, leadership succession and organizational effectiveness, diversity, inclusion and belonging, employee relations, payroll, compensation and benefits, leave management and personnel policies.

Axenson has twenty years of experience in human resources, most recently working the past eight years at Aerotek, leading their human resources team and supporting more than 8,500 internal employees and 100,000 contract employees with international staffing and engineering solutions. Prior to Aerotek, Tanya held several leadership roles at Exelon-Constellation Energy Group. She joins Erickson Living during an important time in the company’s history, including as its portfolio of retirement communities across the country continues to grow.

Axenson holds a bachelor’s degree from the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations and a law degree from Harvard University.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.