Quantcast

Allegiant adds BWI service to new Florida destination

By: Daily Record Staff January 12, 2021

Low-cost air carrier Allegiant Air announced Tuesday it will offer new nonstop service between Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Punta Gorda, Florida, beginning May 27. Allegiant’s new seasonal service will operate twice per week, on Thursdays and Sundays, between BWI Marshall and Punta Gorda Airport. Allegiant Air first started service at BWI Marshall in April ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo