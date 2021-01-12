Quantcast

Culta moves to new Bethesda office to support continuing growth

By: Daily Record Staff January 12, 2021

Culta, a Maryland-based producer of craft cannabis and extracts, Tuesday announced a move to a larger workplace as part of its expansion, a two-floor office space in Bethesda. The new space at 7752 Woodmont Ave., Suite 201 is 150% larger than its previous office in Silver Spring. Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Clark said the new facility will provide ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo