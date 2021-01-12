Quantcast

Frederick delegate apologizes for tweet calling Pence ‘a traitor’

Del. Dan Cox may face House discipline for social media message

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 12, 2021

A Frederick County Delegate is apologizing for a social media message directed at Vice President Mike Pence sent as pro-President Donald Trump protesters rioted and stormed the U.S. Capitol. Del. Dan Cox, in an email Tuesday, apologized for a now-deleted message on Twitter in which he wrote "Pence is a traitor." Cox, in his email, expressed regret ...

