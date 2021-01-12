Quantcast

Hogan creates nonpartisan redistricting panel

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 12, 2021

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan Tuesday announced the creation of a nine-member nonpartisan panel tasked with the redrawing of the state's eight congressional districts. The sidestepping of state lawmakers comes after five years of unsuccessful efforts by Hogan to convince the General Assembly to adopt changes that would make the state's districts potentially more competitive. "Nowhere has ...

