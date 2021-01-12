Quantcast

IRS gets more relief payments out after delays

By: Associated Press Sarah Skidmore Sell January 12, 2021

The IRS said that after initial problems, it is getting more of the second round of relief payments to taxpayers. The government began distributing the payments, worth $600 per eligible adult and dependent, at the end of December. However, many people who filed their taxes with an online preparation service initially found  that their payment did not ...

