Karen Montano | Continental Realty Corp.

By: Daily Record Staff January 12, 2021

montano-karen-continental-realty-companyContinental Realty Corporation hired Karen Montano as a human resources coordinator.

She was formerly a human resources assistant at JANUS et Cie in Los Angeles. In her position with CRC, Montano will support all aspects of the human resources department, with a focus on payroll, benefits and recruiting functions. She will also leverage her proficiency with the Human Resource Information System software platform and assist with day-to-day administration tasks, health and safety assignments, as well as event planning.

