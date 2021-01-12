Quantcast

Md. reports first 2 cases of new COVID-19 variant

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 12, 2021

ANNAPOLIS — Two Anne Arundel County residents have been identified as the first in the state to contract a coronavirus variant first discovered in the United Kingdom. Gov. Larry Hogan made the announcement Tuesday during a news conference with reporters. Hogan said one of the two people diagnosed with the new strain of the COVID-19 virus had ...

