Enterprise Community Development closes on financing for Hickory Ridge Place

By: Daily Record Staff January 13, 2021

Enterprise Community Development Inc. (ECD) closed on financing for the preservation and modernization of Hickory Ridge Place, an existing apartment community in Columbia. The organization will begin the $37.4 million recapitalization and renovation project this month with completion by the end of 2021. Built in 1979, the three-story elevator building features 108 apartment homes comprised of a mix ...

